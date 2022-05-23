New York’s Department Of Education Recommends School Children Read Books On Transgenderism, Racism And Liz Warren

New York City’s Department of Education (DOE) reportedly recommends elementary school children read books on transgenderism, racism and Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Fox News reported Monday.

The reading list is a part of New York City’s DOE’s Mosaic Independent Reading Collection, according to Fox News. The Universal Mosaic Curriculum was announced as an overhaul to the New York City DOE in July 2021 for the purpose of diversifying educational materials, the New York Post reported.

The reading list’s page is restricted to teachers and students through an internal DOE login, according to Fox News. The New York City DOE’s library services compiled the reading lists, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Children In Scotland As Young As Four Can Now Change Their Gender Without Parental Consent)

Some of the books on the list focus on teaching children the history of the gay pride flag, engage the conversation about race and detail the story of a transgender boy’s desire to no longer be seen as a girl, according to Fox News. Other books on the list depict an oil pipeline as a venomous snake and an illustration of a boy applying lipstick and jewelry to fulfill his desire of becoming a mermaid, the outlet reported.



The New York City DOE and Sen. Warren did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

