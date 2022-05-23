‘You’re A Brainwashed A**hole’: Rudy Giuliani Lashes Out At Heckler

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani lashed out at a heckler in the crowd during The Celebrate Israel parade in Manhattan on Sunday.

Giuliani was walking behind Democratic Mayor Eric Adams in the pro-Israel parade, when someone in the crowd yelled out at him. Giuliani responded, initiating a feisty exchange.

“You are a brainwashed asshole!” he said, according to a video posted to Twitter. “And you’re probably as demented as Biden!” (RELATED: REPORT: Rudy Giuliani’s Reveal On ‘The Masked Singer’ Triggers Celebrity Judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong)

The former mayor was initially seen waving a small Israeli flag and was all smiles as he marched down the street. His demeanor changed when the heckler shouted from the crowd. The video did not pick up what was said, but it prompted an angry response from Giuliani. The video shows him leaning over the security gates separating him from the crowd and gesturing while he exchanged words with the heckler.

“I reduced crime, you jackass!” Giuliani said, referencing his time as mayor.

Giuliani turned and walked away briefly, but turned back again and continued his rant. Eventually, Giuliani moved on with the parade and once again lifted his Israeli flag high.