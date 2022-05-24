‘Celebrate Having Kids’: Elon Musk Bemoans Declining Birth Rate

Elon Musk took to Twitter to decry the falling birthrate in the United States on Tuesday.

“USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years,” Musk wrote on Twitter, adding a screenshot of a Wall Street Journal graph illustrating the trend.

Later on Tuesday, Musk responded to a video tweeted out of him discussing the issue, commenting, “Population collapse is the biggest threat to civilization.”

REMINDER: Elon Musk (@elonmusk) for years has been telling people that birth rates are collapsing & most of the media is lying about the population growth problem. He believes the opposite of most billionaires who are guiding world policy. pic.twitter.com/tICyp97Pij — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) May 24, 2022

Robby Starbuck, a candidate running for Congress in Tennessee, responded to Musk saying, “America needs a culture shift that celebrates the nuclear family & having kids.” Musk responded to Starbuck’s tweet saying, “We just need to celebrate having kids.” (RELATED: Musk Straight Up Calls Russia Conspiracy ‘Elaborate Hoax’ Staged By Clinton)

“Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have,” Musk continued, adding, “I am a rare exception. Most people I know have zero or one kid.”

The U.S. saw a slight increase in birthrate for the first time since 2014 over the course of the year 2021.