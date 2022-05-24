SCHWEPPE: Apple’s ‘Privacy’ Play Is About Growing Its Monopoly Power

Recently, an alarming news story was published about Apple’s effort to increase its monopoly power under the false banner of protecting user privacy.

While Apple already boasts the largest market cap of any company in the world – still over $2.3 trillion despite the recent market downturn – the calculated corporate power play revealed in this story could quickly put Apple’s exploding digital advertising business on the same levels as Google and Facebook’s. That should worry everyone who is already concerned about Big Tech’s growing power and influence as it would consolidate even more power in the hands of the tech titans.

Released last year, Apple’s so-called “privacy” initiatives, Private Relay and Hide My E-mail, allow users to stop websites from viewing their personal information through the Safari browser. While that may sound like a good faith effort to safeguard privacy, Big Tech’s critics already know that Apple doesn’t care about privacy at all.

The company has been sued many times for appearing to deliberately track users’ data in violation of terms of services agreements. As if that’s not enough, it also shamelessly signed a $275 billion deal with China — the global face of data privacy concerns — to help grow its enterprises. Given that the country’s Military-Civil Fusion laws mandate that nothing China’s corporate partners do can be independent of the state, this move clearly wasn’t intended to protect user privacy, but it did prevent Apple from getting on the communist regime’s bad side, as the company reportedly feared.

Let’s be honest here. Apple cares about one thing – increasing and consolidating its monopoly power. In fact, Apple’s estimated $5 billion advertising business has grown an astounding 1,300% since 2017 — the year after the company launched it — and the company appears hellbent on multiplying its market share another several times over in a matter of years. That’s exactly what Private Relay and Hide My E-Mail will allow it to do. By cutting third-party advertisers’ ability to see users’ information through Safari, these initiatives will enable Apple to become the sole gatekeeper of this data, thus increasing the company’s monopoly power tremendously.

But Tim Cook isn’t finished. His evil genius plan has just begun. Breitbart’s reporting indicates that many third-party publishers are concerned that Apple may soon prohibit them from accessing data, such as IP addresses, across all of Apple’s platforms, and not just its web browser, Safari. While Apple would indeed present any such announcement as another major step forward in protecting consumer privacy, it could in reality cement Apple as the single most dominant tech company.

Preventing other competing ad-based services from accessing user data across its platforms would give Apple total control of 100% of the private information of the world’s iPhone, Mac and iPad users. Having a monopoly on this data would allow the device maker to crush its ad competition and thus corner the digital advertising market.

Even worse, Apple preventing anyone but itself from seeing IP addresses and other user information would make it impossible for ad-supported platforms, such as streaming services and podcasters, to continue offering their services to consumers for free. With significantly less ad revenue coming in the door, these services would have no choice but to transition to a subscription model. And incredibly, a good portion of that subscription money would still go to Apple when it takes its cut through its App Store.

This “privacy” power play wouldn’t just increase Apple’s monopoly power; it would also bolster the company’s ability to censor perspectives it doesn’t like.

Out of necessity, Apple’s “privacy” actions would likely drive once-free content onto Apple’s subscription platform, where Apple would be able to police it even more so than it is already doing. The company already possesses a dominant position that has drawn legal and antitrust scrutiny. Making more publishers dependent on Apple to express their viewpoints wouldn’t bode well for free speech and diversity of thought.

While more competition to Google and Facebook in the digital square should typically be welcome, this added pressure can’t come from another Big Tech giant with the same propensity for censorship (see: Parler), predatory pricing and other harmful, anti-consumer activities. Replacing or diluting one bad technocrat with another won’t do anyone any favors – it would likely make things worse by incentivizing Google to similarly cut off its advertising markets to all other businesses who currently use the Chrome browser and Google Play Store on Android. Doing so would only allow it to grow its monopoly further.

America needs to curtail the harmfulness of Big Tech, and lawsuits from the Department of Justice, a coalition of 38 state attorneys general, and legislation from Congress that both parties support should ultimately get the job done. But this process won’t happen overnight. Courts move slowly, as does implementing new federal legislation.

In the interim, however, decision-makers can prevent the Big Tech marketplace concentration problem from growing further. That process should start with stopping any future expansions of Private Relay, Hide My E-mail and other self-serving initiatives done in the name of “privacy” before more harm is done to the marketplace. Lawmakers and regulators need to take a bite out of Apple before it’s too late.

Jon Schweppe is the policy director at American Principles Project. Follow him on Twitter @JonSchweppe.