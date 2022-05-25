Apparently Designers Might Make Almost $100 Million From Kardashian-Barker Wedding

Dolce & Gabbana may earn an estimated $91 million in media impact value from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding, according to data released Tuesday.

Launchmetrics CMO Alison Bringé told PageSix that when the firm “measured [the Kardashian-Barker wedding] at a high point, it was $91 million.” Bringé explained that “media impact value is how we assign a monetary value to brand performance. It calculates the value of every post, every interaction, every article,” noting that the initial estimates are “super preliminary.” (RELATED: The Latest Pete Davidson, Kim K Drama Is Complete Bullsh*t)

Launchmetrics noted that the wedding has already earned Dolce & Gabbana $25.4 million in actual media impact value, more than half of the $47 million generated by the wedding thus far, PageSix clarified. A majority of the metrics come from the family’s social media accounts, which have more than 1.2 billion followers on just Instagram alone, according to PageSix.

The luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana outfitted the bride and groom, and the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan for the nuptials and the entire weekend, PageSix continued. Kim, Khloé, Kylie, Kendall, Kris and even the bridesmaids and the bride and groom’s children were kitted out in superb style, the outlet noted.

Dolce & Gabbana have denied sponsoring the wedding and surrounding festivities, PageSix reported. “The designers were happy to host this very special occasion,” a representative for Dolce & Gabbana told the outlet.

Kardashian and Barker’s wedding took place on Sunday in Portofino, Italy, and was their third ceremony. Their first ceremony was a “fun” wedding in a Las Vegas chapel after the Grammy Awards in April.