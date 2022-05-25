Eva Longoria’s Jaw-Dropping Cannes Festival Outfits Will Leave You Breathless

Eva Longoria is lighting up the 2022 Cannes Film Festival with a number of ultra slinky haute couture outfits that show off her incredibly fit figure.

The 47-year-old is proving that age is really nothing more than a number by flaunting her stuff on the red carpet in a way that only Longoria can. The Cannes Film Festival has been Longoria’s runway for the past several days, as she dons one stunning dress after another and turns heads with every step she takes.

Her 8.7 million Instagram followers have been tantalized with a number of pictures of her daily fashion choices, and the sultry number posted Tuesday is a sheer, black dress that is perfectly on-trend with this year’s lingerie-inspired outerwear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria)

Longoria’s fit physique has been on full display for fans at the Canne’s festival to see. The little black dress itself is comprised of a singular piece of sheer black mesh and has been accented with perfectly-placed vertical mesh ruching. The loosely-ruched pieces are covered with black shimmery sequins in a floral pattern, covering only the areas of Longoria’s body that need slight concealing. (RELATED: Megan Fox Compares Her Head To An Edamame Bean, But Her Sheer Outfit Has Fans Looking In A Different Direction)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria)

Another look, posted May 21 on Instagram, is a black dress with multiple cut-outs, notably the two major missing pieces of fabric from the sides of her dress. Her rock-hard abs are visible through the openings and tease the cut-outs that also appear on the top portion of this fun take on a classic black evening gown.

The black fabric of the dress is held together with oversized gold hoops, and a gold hoop accent is also affixed in the middle of the dress. They are perfectly accented by Longoria’s well-matched gold hoop earrings. Her updo is a simple, sleek nod to the timeless elegance of the dress and keeps the focus on the perfectly crafted cut-outs.

With flashes of skin at every turn, Longoria’s eye-popping dresses have garnered comments such as “Queen of Cannes” and “Those workouts have been paying off 😉 Stunning” on her Instagram page.