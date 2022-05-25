Megan Fox Compares Her Head To An Edamame Bean, But Her Sheer Outfit Has Fans Looking In A Different Direction

Actress Megan Fox posted photos of herself in a stunning, sheer blue number and compared her head to an edamame bean Tuesday, but that’s probably the last feature anyone was looking at.

The first image showcased in her Instagram post shows a close-up of Fox in a shaggy, aqua blue top, but the next one in the gallery revealed that she isn’t really wearing much of a top at all. The shaggy collar and long sleeves formed the majority of the fabric in an otherwise barely-there number. Her cleavage and midriff were on full display, with the center of her outfit largely missing — and that’s just a description of the upper portion of her stunning outfit.

“I never wear my hair up because my head is the size of a tiny edamame bean but this happened and we’re all okay. Baby steps,” Fox wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

The outfit was such a sizzler that it’s safe to say nobody was sizing up her head, although it’s likely interesting for fans to learn that even Fox has insecurities of her own.

The second and third images in the Instagram post gave a full view of the bottom half of the outfit Fox wore, and it packed as many surprises as the upper portion did. Her aqua blue undergarment was visible through her sheer, textured skirt. The side view put her fit calf muscles in full view of the camera. (RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Married In Italy, Wedding Dress Stuns)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

“This look was from a couple of weeks ago when I was doing Good Mourning press…” Fox noted in her caption, referencing Machine Gun Kelly’s movie before launching into the edamame bean comment.

The last image shows Fox standing on the bed in the outfit. The comments section makes it abundantly clear that none of her fans were concerned with her hair being up or how small she thought her head may have appeared.