Megan Fox Stuns In A Thigh-Exposing Billboard Awards Dress

Megan Fox wore a stunning, floor-length David Kona gown to the Billboard Music Awards, showcasing a thigh-high slit and a plunging v-neck.

Fox is known to sizzle on the red carpet and has often shown up to major events in very risque outfits. She definitely didn’t disappoint at the 2022 Billboard Awards, according to Elle. Celebrating her birthday on the same night, Fox strutted her stuff for the cameras while putting nearly half her body on full display.

Her floor-length gown featured oversized and very dramatic flower shoulders which continued to the sleeve, which perfectly paired with her sleek, black opera-length gloves, as seen in video footage posted on YouTube.

Fox set the bar high with her fashion statement. The front of the dress left very little to the imagination, with nothing more than a transparent touch of mesh holding the dress together at chest level. Fox cleverly played down her footwear by wearing nude PVC heels, and kept her neckline bare and free of jewelry, allowing the stunning, dramatic dress to speak for itself.

Fox completed her bold look with jet-black hair and blunt-cut, slightly wispy bangs which added another layer of texture to her attention-grabbing attire. (RELATED: Doja Cat’s Outfit Sparks Backlash, Respect At 2022 Billboard Music Awards)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly once again raising the bar at the #BBMAs. 🖤🔥 (📸: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/zhGVq2bpsG — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 15, 2022

Fox was accompanied by her fiance Machine Gun Kelly, who continued the couples’ trend of matching outfits when on the red carpet. He paired his very blinged-out, completely sequins-covered shirt with a sharp half-cut demi tuxedo jacket that featured spikes on the exterior seamline. Machine Gun Kelly rocked bright pink highlights in his hair, and displayed polished nails.

Machine Gun Kelly gave a red carpet birthday shout-out to Fox, and as usual, the couple couldn’t keep their hands off one another as the cameras kept rolling.