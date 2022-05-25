Watch The Incredibly Intense Trailer For ‘Beast’

“Beast” looks like it’s going to be an insane movie.

The plot of the movie with Idris Elba, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A recently widowed man and his two teenage daughters travel to a game reserve in South Africa. However, their journey of healing soon turns into a fight for survival when a bloodthirsty lion starts to stalk them.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While that sounds pretty fascinating just by itself, the trailer will absolutely get your pulse jacked up. Give it a watch below. It looks awesome.

This movie looks like it’s going to be absolutely off the rails in the best way possible. Not only does Idris Elba’s character look like he’s going to have to fight a lion, but he’ll also have to fight humans.

It makes you wonder what beast the title is referring to! See what they did with the title? Very crafty! Very witty!

Get ready for one hell of a ride. Trailer Tomorrow #BeastMovie pic.twitter.com/tSjEZSaM6b — beastmovie (@BeastMovie) May 24, 2022

Also, Idris Elba is an all-time great actor. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything he’s ever done that wasn’t outstanding and awesome. Even when he was only briefly on “The Office,” he was great.

Now, he’s giving fans an electric movie about surviving the wild. Yeah, I’m definitely interested.

For those of you interested, you can catch Elba in “Beast” starting August 19.