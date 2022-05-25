Supermodel Kate Moss Takes The Stand For Johnny Depp With Shocking Testimony

Supermodel Kate Moss took the stand in the Depp vs. Heard trial Wednesday and provided a shockingly different story on a notorious incident between her and her ex-boyfriend.

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, testified earlier in the defamation trial that she heard a rumor about Depp pushing Moss, his ex-girlfriend, down a flight of stairs in the mid-90s, according to the New York Post. That rumor was put to rest during Wednesday’s testimony from Moss, who told a very different version of the events in question, TMZ reported.

Appearing remotely for the trial from the United Kingdom, Moss recounted an incident at a hotel in Jamaica, where she slipped on a flight of stairs, the NY Post continued. Depp was walking ahead of Moss at the time and came rushing back to help her as she cried out in pain, TMZ reported.

It’s the last week of the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp trial, but there’s still a lot of questions https://t.co/L71TNIXLVW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 24, 2022

Moss said that Depp carried her back to the hotel room and got her medical attention after the fall, the outlet continued. She insisted that the incident was an accident and that Depp was there to help her, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Amber Heard Details Alleged Abuse From Johnny Depp)

Depp and Moss dated from around 1994 to 1997 after being introduced at a New York cafe by a mutual friend, Sky News reported. Moss was 20-years-old at the time, and Depp was 31, the outlet noted.

“He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs,” Moss testified, according to the NY Post. Moss was released from the trial without a cross-examination from Heard’s legal team, the outlet noted.