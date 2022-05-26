36 Episodes Of Joe Rogan’s Podcast Disappear From Platform. Spotify Says It’s Due To ‘Technical Issue’

Thirty six of the most popular episodes of Joe Rogan’s podcast disappeared from Spotify earlier in the week, in what is being identified as a “technical glitch.”

The automated tracking website JRE Missing verified the disappearance of the episodes in question, according to the Los Angeles Times. A spokesperson for Spotify said the omission of the episodes is due to an error of some sort.

“Spotify is aware of this technical issue and we are looking into it now,” the spokesperson said, according to the LA Times.

Joe Rogan show episodes disappear, Spotify blames ‘technical issue’ https://t.co/buJvxVGKeE pic.twitter.com/gcU48zbnaY — Page Six (@PageSix) May 26, 2022

Rogan was previously under fire after his highly contentious views about COVID-19 and covid vaccinations began drawing criticism from many and praise from others. A virologist named Dr. Robert Malone called Rogan a “menace to public health” after the celebrity challenged the efficacy of the covid vaccines. Several others fired off against Rogan for his previous use of the “N” word and for a series of racially charged comments made during his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” The backlash prompted Spotify to pull the episodes in question. (RELATED: Joe Rogan Shares Powerful Thoughts About The Johnny Depp/Amber Heard Trial)

Thirty-six episodes of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast disappear from Spotify, according to the tracking website JRE Missing https://t.co/ABQkpk7tnl — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 26, 2022

After much back and forth, Rogan took possession of his own material in a $200 million deal, according to the New York Post.

The newly missing episodes seem to have all been recorded before Rogan struck his exclusive licensing deal, and include an interview with Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw and former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, as well as an interview with Post Malone, and another with RZA and Everlast, respectively. Other missing episodes included Bryan Callen, Legion of Skanks, and Eddie Izzard, according to the LA Times.