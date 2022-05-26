REVIEW: ‘Better Call Saul’ Proves One Thing In Epic Mid-Season Conclusion

Have you started breathing since the conclusion of the “Better Call Saul” mid-season finale? I know I haven’t.

From start to this almost-finish, “Better Call Saul” has proven itself to be far superior to all other television this century. The way Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould and their writing team have woven the epic saga of Jimmy “Saul Goodman” McGill is unlike anything seen in entertainment before.

Every episode felt like you’re being invited into a world you shouldn’t know exists. Who could possibly not keep watching, transfixed as each beloved, innately human character evolves before our eyes? (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘The Thing About Pam’ Is The Most Bizarre True Crime Show Of 2022)

Perhaps it’s those openings: Saul at Cinnabon, people emptying that gaudy mansion, Kim’s rosebud or the rain hitting that shard of glass on the desert floor. While we’re given a mild reprieve of understanding in some circumstances — like the heart-wrenching demise of Nacho, portrayed by the beautiful soul of Michael Mando — we’re still left with questions over how many of those poetic openings emerge from the tale we know so far.

It’s like falling in love with the wrong person: adrenaline-inducing, equal parts exciting and terrifying, the best thing that’s ever happened to you, even though your subconscious is aware of every red flag.

“Better Call Saul” is a love story like no other. Every opening is a red flag we’re all ignoring. It’ll break your heart while making you fall deeper into your emotions than ever before.

(And I’m not surprised Bob Odenkirk had a heart attack after reportedly filming that last scene).

With the mid-season finale, we’ve had to bid farewell to my personal favorite character from the start, Patrick Fabian’s Howard Hamlin. (Disclosure: Patrick Fabian is one of the kindest, most generous men I’ve ever known). However, I don’t think it’s my friendship with Patrick that made it so hard to say goodbye to Hamlin.

In the moments before that breathtaking conclusion to his character arc, we were finally lulled into the comfort of seeing Hamlin as a real man. We met his wife. We saw the collapse of his ego. Even before Lalo entered the room, his eruption from Saul and Kim’s D-Day scam of all scams was enough to make your jaw drop and heart stop until the credits rolled.

Then there’s Kim. Has there ever been a character like Kim Wexler in television or movie history? I don’t think so. Rhea Seehorn gifted the world a woman who should need no introduction. If she doesn’t win every award that Hollywood has to offer, I will never watch another TV show again.

Overall, it’s the artistic quality of “Better Call Saul” that makes it supremely superior to all other shows, which seem to tell rather than show you the story. My favorite scene throughout the entire series is the one where Jonathan Bank’s Mike throws those sneakers over the wire. It’s so simple, so picturesque and so intimate, like we’re watching the cogs of Mike’s mind turn.

I don’t think I can do justice to how brilliant “Better Call Saul” has been from the start. There is so much to say about each and every character, nuanced choices made by directors and writers alike. It’s proven itself, in my eyes, to be the greatest television show of all time.

Watch the trailer here: