Instagram Suspends Libs Of TikTok’s Account

Instagram suspended Libs of TikTok’s account late Thursday for violating community guidelines, the account reported via Twitter.

The platform has given Libs of TikTok 30 days to “disagree” with the suspension or otherwise the account will be “permanently disabled.” Instagram said the page will be unavailable and unable to be used during the suspension.

“We suspended your account on May 27, 2022,” the notification said. “There are 30 days remaining to disagree with this decision. Your account, or activity on it, doesn’t follow our Community Guidelines. Your account is not visible to people on Instagram, and you can’t use it.”

Twitter suspended the page’s account in April for “hateful conduct.” The owner reportedly received several death threats and hate mail following the Twitter suspension.

“We have determined that this account violated the Twitter rules, specifically for violating our rules against hateful conduct,” the ban notice, shared by Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon, said. “You many not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.” (RELATED: Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon Announces Deal With ‘Libs Of TikTok’ For ‘Heroic, High Risk Work’)

The last tweet posted before the suspension showed a woman complaining about parents who do not want sexual orientation and gender identity taught in schools, with the caption, “This is what the left really thinks. Listen when they tell you. They want to take your kids to groom and indoctrinate them behind your back,” the Daily Wire reported.

During an April 14 appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” she asked to remain anonymous to protect herself from the public eye.

Linktree, a social media tool, removed Libs of TikTok’s account in late April for “inappropriate use” without any further explanation.

“Linktree just deleted my account citing ‘inappropriate use of this service.’ When I try to log in it says my account is no longer accessible. Why am I suddenly being censored? @Linktree_, shame on you! Give me my account back,” the owner said. “Providing links to your sites is now political. This is where we’re at. This won’t end well for @Linktree_. We will have to look for alternatives. I have done nothing wrong.”

Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz published the owner’s name, real estate page and address in her April 19 article, “Meet the woman behind Libs of TikTok, secretly fueling the right’s outrage machine.” The link to her real estate page was later removed.

Lorenz doubled down on the article during an April 24 appearance on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” saying that the article was “very by the book” and did not publish “any personal information.”