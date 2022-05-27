Viral Video Allegedly Claims To Show A Bigfoot In The Woods

Another video allegedly showing a Bigfoot has hit the web.

In a TikTok video shared by @cryptiduniversity, a guy was whipping around in a utility vehicle when a black figure could be seen in the woods. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below and decide for yourself.

Once again, we have another video that claims to show a Bigfoot out in nature, and I’m not sold one bit. Are you? I’m 100% not sold at all.

We’ve all seen this movie before. We’ve all done this song and dance before when it comes to Bigfoot sightings.

Mississippi Man Claims To Have Come Face-To-Face With A Bigfoot https://t.co/tXN4SobwaF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 23, 2021

As I’ve said before, until someone puts one of these creatures in the dirt, I refuse to believe they’re real. We have millions of armed hunters across America, but nobody has ever killed a Bigfoot.

Yeah, I’m not convinced at all. There’s much more evidence of UFOs than of Bigfoot, and it’s not close.

Woman Claims To Have Encountered A Bigfoot, But Does Her Story Hold Up? https://t.co/45Xve6MQnk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 22, 2022

I’d best just about anything this was a guy running around in a costume. Disagree with me? Let me know in the comments!