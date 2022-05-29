REVIEW: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Starts Incredibly Strong

Ladies and gentlemen, I am happy to announce that season four of “Stranger Things” is absolutely awesome.

After a nearly three year break, new episodes of the hit sci-fi Netflix show dropped this past Friday, and while I’ve been very busy, I did manage to watch the first two episodes. (RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Starts Friday On Netflix)

They were both well worth the wait since season three dropped in 2019. To call them awesome would be an understatement.

Every single episode of season four appears to be a mini-movie, and that’s definitely true for episodes one and two of season four. I’m truly at a loss for words for just how great the start of season four is.

Without spoiling much, it’s insanely dark and sinister, and the monster we’re going to be dealing with this season is hands down scarier than anything in the past.

There’s a death scene relatively early on that will make your skin crawl. We heard a lot from “Stranger Things” stars about how this season was going to be darker than anything we’d seen before, and they weren’t wrong at all.

This season would easily be a hard PG-13 if it was a movie, and it might even trend towards the R line with the one death I mentioned above.

Whenever you have a huge gap between seasons or between sequels in a film franchise, people always worry about whether or not the new content will meet the hype.

Well, through the first two episodes (mini-movies) of season four, I can promise you that “Stranger Things” hasn’t struggled at all to exceed the hype.

Props to the Duffer brothers and everyone else involved for taking fans on another incredible ride. I can’t wait to see what we get the rest of the way!