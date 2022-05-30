Celtics Defeat Heat To Advance To Their First NBA Finals In 12 Years

The Boston Celtics eliminated the Miami Heat on Sunday in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals.

It took every ounce of what Boston had in their tank to defeat Miami. On Friday, behind the terrific play of Boston’s big three of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, the Celtics went into FTX Arena and defeated the Heat 100-96. Tatum netted 29 points while Brown and Smart both scored 24 to lead Boston to victory.

With this statement win, the Celtics advance to their first NBA Finals in 12 years. The last time they were in the Finals, they were defeated in seven games by Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers. The last time they had won it all was back in 2008 when they beat a similar Lakers squad in six games.

Warriors vs. Celtics The 2022 NBA Finals is set 😤 pic.twitter.com/zSzAhTJ8Oh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 30, 2022

The Warriors will be playing in their sixth NBA Finals in eight years. They have undoubtedly been the best team in the NBA over the last decade.

The Celtics begin game one of the championship series against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco this Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EST, according to NBA.com.

Boston will seek to win their 18th championship in franchise history as they try to defeat the Warriors.