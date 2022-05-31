Andrew Schulz Destroys Police Officers Who Didn’t Intervene During School Shooting In Uvalde, Texas

Andrew Schulz unloaded on the police who didn’t do anything to stop the horrific school shooting in Texas.

Police in Uvalde, Texas have come under intense criticism and scrutiny after they didn’t breach during the shooting at Robb Elementary School, which left 21 innocent people dead.

The star comedian didn’t hold back at all when reacting to the police performance in the latest episode of “Flagrant.”

Schulz referred to the officers who didn’t intervene as “lazy, limp dick cowards” and said they “all deserve to be fired” after refusing to do anything.

You can watch his full comments at the start of the video below.

It’s hard to disagree with anything Schulz said about the police refusing to intervene. As authorities have now admitted, some incredibly wrong decisions were made.

As I pointed out in a viral thread last week, there are so many questions from a tactical standpoint that must be answered. Why the hell wouldn’t you make any and all attempts necessary to breach?

The more we learn about the police’s performance during the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the more troubling questions and issues arise. The worst is why police didn’t immediately breach the room where the students where killed. THREAD (1/8): — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 26, 2022

If you hear gunshots going off in a school, you should immediately attempt to find the threat and end it. That’s not just basic tactics, it’s also common sense.

It’s also totally understandable if you’re not up for the job, but figure that out before being handed a badge and a gun.

Props to Schulz for not holding back with his criticism. You love to see it!