Bear Mauls A Moose Calf In Unbelievable Viral Video

A bear devoured a moose calf in an absolutely unreal TikTok video.

In a pair of videos shared by @hightowerbuilders, a big bear attacked a moose calf right in front of its mother, and that’s when all hell broke loose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When the bear went for the second calf, the moose fought back, chased the bear away and at one point, it appeared to shatter a glass window.

You can watch the insane situation unfold in the videos below.

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a video like this one. That was an unbelievable sequence of events. Did the mother moose not think something was about to go down when the bear walked right up to her calves?

Did she think the bear wasn’t a thread? Why did she let one of the calves get eaten before doing anything? I have so many questions about the lack of action on her part!

Sure, once the bear came for the second calves, it was go time but it was a little too late at that point. The moose should have engaged the threat much sooner.

Why not engage once you see the bear coming? Why wait? It makes no sense, but the wild beasts sure put on a show for the people watching, especially when the bear smashed into a glass window.

It’s not every day you get to witness a bear eating a moose calf and the ensuing fight. All the way around, it was a wild situation that was luckily captured on video!