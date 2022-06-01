REVIEW: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Is Absolutely Amazing

“Stranger Things” season four is an incredible TV achievement.

The first seven episodes of the new season dropped this past Friday, and I finally finished the first chunk of the new season Tuesday night. (REVIEW: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Starts Incredibly Strong)

I was truly stunned by how impressive and how great the latest season of the Netflix show was through the first seven episodes. Two more episodes are coming in July, and if they’re anything like the first part of season four, they will also be insane.

We waited nearly three years for new “Stranger Things” episodes, and while that felt like an eternity, I would actually say it was ultimately worth it.

Without spoiling the incredible ending of the first half of season four, I can say without a doubt that season four is by far and away the most violent, sinister and dark season of “Stranger Things” that we’ve ever seen, and it’s not close.

We’ve watched the characters grow through multiple seasons, and along the way, the show has gotten more serious and darker along the way.

There are some incredibly violent moments of season four, including the killing of multiple kids. While death isn’t a new part of “Stranger Things,” the kills in season four are unlike anything we’ve seen before.

It also felt like there was less humor in season four through the first seven episodes, and I don’t think that’s a bad thing. Hawkins is at war with another evil monster raining down evil, and Eleven is fighting to get her powers back.

Also, the Hopper storyline in Russia is every bit as good as anticipated. Again, I don’t want to spoil anything, but I was very satisfied with the way it played out.

Now, we wait for the last two episodes of season four to drop July 1. It should be an epic ride!