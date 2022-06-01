Shocking Video Captures Unprovoked Stabbing Attack On Teen Girl

An man allegedly crept up behind a 16-year-0ld girl and stabbed her in the shoulder in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn, New York, the New York Police Department (NYPD) announced Wednesday.

The video shows the unaware teen walking into a restaurant on Rutland Road in Brooklyn around 6 p.m. on May 22 when the suspect allegedly stabs her once in the shoulder and then slowly fled, the NYPD footage shows. (RELATED: 15-Year-Old Girl Brutally Stabbed To Death At High School, Believed To Be Random Attack)

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 5/22/22 at approx. 6:00 PM, in front of 1091 Rutland Rd in Brooklyn, the suspect approached a 16-year-old female from behind and stabbed her in the left shoulder before fleeing. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/8itMRfubEM — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 1, 2022

The victim was treated at Brookdale University Hospital, the New York Post reported.

Police are still looking for the suspect, whom authorities described as having black hair, a goatee, and was of medium complexion and thin build, according to the Post.

The suspect is shown in the video wearing a black shirt with a white illustration of a lion on the back. He was also wearing gray sweatpants, according to the outlet.

As the NYPD searches for the perpetrator, the department encouraged anyone with information to directly message them at @NYPDTips on Twitter or call 800-577-TIPS.