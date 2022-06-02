Town Cancels Drag Show For Kids, Citing Safety Concerns

The City of Jasper, Indiana, along with the Dubois County Pride committee, canceled its “Family Friendly Drag Show” over safety concerns after the event was shared by the Libs of TikTok Twitter account.

An online advertisement for the June 24 event, which Libs of TikTok shared, encouraged attendees to bring cash for tips and emphasized that the event was for all ages. Despite the cancellation of the drag show, the Dubois County Pride in the Park event will otherwise continue as planned, with food trucks, a pool party, a circus and a glow dance party in a local park, according to a Wednesday announcement by Dubois County Pride. (RELATED: US Marines Hop On The Pride Parade While American Diplomats Tout LGBT Flag At The Vatican)

“These professional entertainers can not wait to put on a pride-filled show for you all,” the advertisement for the drag show, shared by Libs of TikTok, read. “Tips are not required, but are greatly appreciated by the entertainers (Drag is not cheap) so make sure to bring some cash. This event is for ALL AGES.”

The cancellation announcement cited security and safety concerns but did not specify what those were.

Libs of TikTok shared a screenshot of the event on Twitter about two hours before it was canceled Wednesday, quickly garnering over 1,000 retweets.

In Jasper Indiana, a pride event with a drag queen performance is being advertised for all ages and they are encouraging kids to bring cash to tip the drag queens. pic.twitter.com/jKBUCM8Rqx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

“​​In Jasper Indiana, a pride event with a drag queen performance is being advertised for all ages and they are encouraging kids to bring cash to tip the drag queens,” Libs of TikTok wrote.

The Dubois County Clerk was unaware of the event, but directed The Daily Caller News Foundation to the City of DuBois, which shared an invitation to Pride in the Park but declined to comment further.

