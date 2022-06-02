Queen Elizabeth Gets Major Change Of Plans Amid ‘Some Discomfort’

Queen Elizabeth II will reportedly miss her Platinum Jubilee’s Service of Thanksgiving on Friday after experiencing “some discomfort.”

The 96-year-old monarch, Britain’s first ruler to celebrate 70 years on the throne, is being honored during a four-day celebration, which began Thursday with a Trooping of the Color and culminates Sunday with the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, according to Buckingham Palace. In a statement released Thursday, the Palace announced the queen would not be in attendance for Friday’s main event, the Thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, Fox News reported.

BREAKING NEWS: The Queen has had to pull out of the St Paul’s Cathedral Thanksgiving Service tomorrow.

She suffered “discomfort” today said the Palace — although she greatly enjoyed it.

She will still do the Beacon lighting tonight.#PlatinumJubilee #HM70 pic.twitter.com/i6WdwthlEB — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 2, 2022

“The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort,” the Palace said in the statement, according to Fox News. “Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend.” (RELATED: Princes Harry and Andrew Won’t Be Joining Family To Celebrate Platinum Jubilee)

The queen has faced some health challenges in 2022. In February, she tested positive for COVID-19. In May, she canceled her appearance at the opening of the U.K. Parliament due to what the Palace described as “episodic mobility problems,” according to The Indian Express. Prince Charles has filled in for her during some major events, Fox News reported.

It was also reported in May that members of the Royal Family would stand in for the Queen during the traditional summer garden parties. The parties, which are usually attended by more than 30,000 people, are open to the public for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to BBC.

The Queen previously celebrated her 2012 Diamond, 2002 Gold and 1977 Silver Jubilees, each commemorating respective milestones on the throne, Fox News reported. Jubilee celebrations typically include events such as church services, military displays and other public ceremonies, according to the outlet.