Frank Gore Officially Retires As A Member Of The San Francisco 49ers

Frank Gore’s time in the NFL is officially over.

The longtime NFL running back signed a one-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers to retire as a member of the franchise Thursday, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the video the 49ers released to honor their former running back below.

Frank Gore retiring from the NFL is truly the end of an era. He was an ageless wonder at the running back position and definitely left his mark on the league.

Most running backs are lucky if they last three years in the league. Gore played into his late 30s. For a running back, that’s simply unheard of.

Frank Gore has signed a one-day contract to retire with the 49ers Ten seasons with the Red and Gold. Forever faithful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AqGChpTUSw — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 2, 2022

After not playing during the 2021 season, the legendary running back has officially hung up his cleats and he’s onto the next stage of his life.

There’s really nothing you can do other than tip your hat and recognize the incredible accomplishment Gore pulled off by playing so long.

He was drafted in 2005! George W. Bush was President when Gore entered the league, and he played during the Biden administration. That’s downright insane.

Frank Gore is signing a one-day contract to retire with the @49ers. One of the greatest careers of all time. 💪 Most games played by a RB in NFL history (241)

💪 3rd most carries (3,735) & rush yards (16,000)

💪 Only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton had more rush attempts & yards pic.twitter.com/9ALKh6RzWp — NFL (@NFL) June 2, 2022

Props to Gore for having one hell of an incredible career!