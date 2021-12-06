Kyle Rittenhouse Says ‘F**k’ LeBron James

Kyle Rittenhouse is not a fan of LeBron James.

Prior to the teenager being acquitted on all charges on his self-defense shooting case in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the four-time NBA champion accused Rittenhouse of faking his tears while on the witness stand. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Rittenhouse certainly didn’t forget King James’ stupid tweet.

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

“I was a Lakers fan too before he said that. I was really pissed off when he said that because I liked LeBron, and then I’m like, you know what, f**k you, LeBron,” Rittenhouse said while appearing on “You Are Here” when asked about LeBron’s infamous tweet.

You can watch his full comments below. They’re roughly two hours into the stream.

Do we think Rittenhouse has a bone to pick with LeBron or do we think he has a bone to pick with LeBron? The answer is an obvious yes, and I don’t blame him.

Rittenhouse had every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and celebrities not aware of the facts should have stayed far away from social media.

The case against Kyle Rittenhouse is an embarrassment to our justice system, and the trial has become a sick and pathetic circus. The prosecution team should resign in disgrace after what we’ve seen, and idiots like LeBron James should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/i53jDqt3ik — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 11, 2021

Not only was he not found guilty, he was acquitted because it was one of the most obvious self-defense cases in the modern era.

Yet, has LeBron apologized yet for his insensitive tweet? The answer to that is an overwhelming no!

LeBron James trashed Kyle Rittenhouse, but he’s completely silent on the crimes of China. The top Chinese tennis player is missing after accusing a government official of sexual assault. Yet, LeBron is nowhere to be found. He is a complete fraud. pic.twitter.com/4862zfacl9 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 22, 2021

LeBron James should try taking a stand against China for once in his life instead of taking shots at a young man who was ultimately acquitted. Of course, that would require some real courage, and we all know LeBron doesn’t have that!