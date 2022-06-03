‘Everything He Said, We Need’: Liberal Media Praises Biden’s Gun Control Speech

Gun control advocates praised President Joe Biden’s call for gun control across liberal networks Friday morning.

Biden called for bans on so-called “assault weapons” and “large-capacity magazines,” a repeal of a law that prohibits certain lawsuits against firearms manufacturers, expanded background checks and “red flag” laws in his Thursday evening speech. Biden reiterated his push for new gun control laws in response to mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Everything he said, we need,” Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, said on CNN Friday morning. (RELATED: ‘Disarming You Is The Point’: Tucker Slams Biden’s Gun Control Speech)

Oliver added that he thought Biden’s speech “changed the fact that we need to be more active.”

Kris Brown, the president of Brady: United Against Gun Violence, also praised Biden’s remarks.

“I feel very positive, as positive as I have ever felt that the right leaders are really trying to put something together that can be passed following in particular the incredible speech from President Biden last night, which is a visionary speech,” Brown said on MSNBC Reports.

Ben Rhodes, a former deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration, said Biden’s call for an assault weapons ban was “interesting” despite the fact that such legislation had no chance of passing on MSNBC Friday morning.

“I think what he’s trying to do is define a broader objective than even what’s being negotiated now, try to get some out of those negotiations,” Rhodes said, adding that Biden was “drawing a sharper contrast” on the gun control issue.

Rhodes and Brady United did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

