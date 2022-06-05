REVIEW: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is An Incredible Pro-America Film

“Top Gun: Maverick” is an absolutely outstanding movie.

After not having time to catch the highly-anticipated sequel when it was initially released, I finally made my way to the theater Sunday afternoon to watch Tom Cruise return as the iconic fighter jet pilot Maverick. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Ladies and gentlemen, the film can only be described as pure patriotism.

The plot is very simple. Maverick has been tasked with training some pilots to take out an unauthorized nuclear reactor in an unnamed country. While the country is never named, it’s clear that it’s Iran for multiple reasons, including weapon capabilities, old aircraft and terrain.

Maverick quickly realizes the young pilots, including Goose’s son Rooster, have a long way to go before attempting to pull off a borderline suicidal mission.

Without giving anything away, I will say that “Top Gun: Maverick” is one of the most badass and most pro-America films that I’ve ever seen. Most of what Hollywood pumps out is pure garbage.

There’s countless examples of woke nonsense that spits on what fans actually want to see. It might sound harsh, but it’s true.

“Top Gun: Maverick” makes you damn proud to be an American. When the credits rolled, I damn near had a tear in my eye and I was ready to start singing the national anthem.

That’s how you know you’ve made a hit movie!

Now more than ever, we need great content that celebrates what’s awesome about this country, and giving millions of fans an incredible film about awesome fighter jet pilots is exactly what the doctor ordered.

If you haven’t already seen “Top Gun: Maverick,” you need to do it immediately!