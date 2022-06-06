REPORT: Jamie Raskin Wants To Use The Jan. 6 Committee To Blow Up The Electoral College

Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin is hoping to use the Jan. 6 Select Committee to eliminate the Electoral College and elect presidents by a nationwide popular vote, Axios reported Sunday.

As part of its activities, the committee will issue a report with recommendations for legislation intended to prevent future obstruction of certification of the Electoral College slate. Raskin is reportedly clashing with Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney over whether or not the committee should recommend eliminating the Electoral College altogether or simply reforming the Electoral Count Act, the 1887 law that governs certification.

“Liz [Cheney] is much more conservative, as far as what kinds of changes she wants to see done,” an anonymous source reportedly told Axios. (RELATED: Trump Blasts Bipartisan Effort To Strengthen The Electoral Count Act)

“We do recognize that there are significant differences [in legislative recommendations] that we’re going to have to work through because everybody has to sign the final report,” another source reportedly added.

NEW: Jan 6 committee has split behind the scenes over what actions to take after public hearings: Some members want big changes on voting rights — incl to abolish the Electoral College — while others are resisting proposals to overhaul the election system. https://t.co/twy2dfF2X4 — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) June 5, 2022

Abolishing the Electoral College would require a constitutional amendment, since the process is laid out in Article II of the Constitution. Raskin’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment on whether or not he believes amending the Constitution is currently feasible and how eliminating the Electoral College would prevent a future president from attempting to remain in office after losing an election.

Raskin was one of seven House Democrats to object to Trump’s presidential certification in 2017. Then-Vice President Joe Biden gaveled down those objections, since no senator joined in to sustain them.

Several Democratic presidential candidates ran in 2020 on abolishing the Electoral College, including New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and now-Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Democratic Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen introduced in January 2021 a constitutional amendment to eliminate the institution, with eight co-sponsors.

Several Democratic states have entered into the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, an agreement that would require the participating states to give their electoral votes to the winner of the nationwide popular vote and therefore circumvent and eliminate the Electoral College. The Compact would go into effect once states totaling 270 electoral votes enter into it, although opponents have decried it as unconstitutional.