Jim Acosta Is Worried Trump Will Be Allowed To Run In 2024

CNN host Jim Acosta fretted that former President Donald Trump would be able to run in 2024 on his show Sunday.

“Are you worried Trump will be let off the hook?” Acosta asked former D.C. Metropolitan Police officer and CNN analyst Michael Fanone, referring to the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, on “CNN Newsroom.” Acosta then asked, “Going to get off scot-free in all this?”

“I believe he’s going to get off the hook,” Fanone, who labeled the rioters “terrorists” during congressional testimony in 2021, replied. “I believe that he’s going to — you know get out of this unscathed, and I think there’s a significant possibility that he becomes president again in 2024.” (RELATED: ‘Let Me Finish’: Condi Rice Rebuffs Sunny Hostin For Harping On Jan. 6 While Americans Are Suffering)

WATCH:

Fanone told Acosta that a “very significant part of the population” still backs Trump in the wake of the riot.

Five people died during the riot at the Capitol.

Trump fueled speculation about another presidential run during a May rally in Wyoming for Harriet Hageman, who is challenging Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of the former president who serves on the select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

“Does anyone want me to run again?” Trump asked during the rally.

Warner Brothers Discovery, the parent company of CNN, did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

