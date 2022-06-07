ESPN Star Sarah Spain Accuses Rays Players Who Didn’t Wear Gay Pride Patches Of Being ‘Bigoted’

ESPN star Sarah Spain isn’t happy with multiple members of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Five members of the Rays pitching rotation recently refused to wear gay pride patches on their uniforms for religious reasons, and while most people seemed to be too busy to care, the ESPN star certainly had some thoughts to share! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Multiple MLB Players Refuse To Wear The Gay Pride Logo https://t.co/G6yrZvl4QC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 6, 2022

Spain said the following during a Monday appearance on ESPN, according to Outkick:

[This] is what tends to happen when frivolous class isn’t affected by things. That religious exemption BS is used in sports and otherwise also allows for people to be denied health care, jobs, apartments, children, prescriptions, all sorts of rights. We have to stop tiptoeing around it because we’re trying to protect people who are trying to be bigoted from asking for them to be exempt from it, when the very people that they are bigoted against are suffering the consequences you say trying to be bigoted.

This is why it’s so hard at times to take people in the media seriously. Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson didn’t wear the gay pride patches for religious reasons, Adam explained the situation and everyone kind of just moved on.

Nobody has the effort or stamina to be arguing about what people think about putting on their body, and it shouldn’t even matter to begin with.

However, Spain just couldn’t let simple things go! Not only did she have to weigh in, but she had to go on some strange rant about bigots and health care and jobs being denied.

People aren’t getting apartments and prescription drugs because the Rays pitches didn’t wear gay pride patches? I find that very hard to believe. That sounds like complete nonsense.

Again, the Rays players made a decision, rational people didn’t give it much thought and most individuals moved onto the next thing. I have no idea why Spain felt the need to personally attack them.

