‘She Shouldn’t Have Hit My Momma’: 10-Year-Old Allegedly Shoots, Kills Woman Fighting With Her Mother

A 10-year-old girl from Florida could face second-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing a woman who was fighting with her mother, NBC News reported Tuesday.

The child, who was not identified, witnessed the fight between her mother, Lakrisha Isaac, and Lashun Denise Rodgers at Rodgers and her boyfriend’s apartment complex May 30, NBC News reported. Isaac supposedly confronted Rodgers over a past disagreement, which resulted in an altercation where Isaac allegedly struck Rodgers, according to the outlet. Rodgers allegedly responded by hitting Isaac before Rodgers’ boyfriend grabbed her and started walking away.

Rodgers was then allegedly shot by the 10-year-old when she turned back to “re-engage” Isaac, the outlet reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

At some point during the altercation, Isaac allegedly handed her child a bag containing a gun, The Associated Press (AP) reported. The child is thought by police to have fired two rounds at Rodgers, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Police Arrest Father For Allegedly Ordering 4-Year-Old Son To Shoot At Officers In McDonald’s Drive-Thru)

Following the shooting, the 10-year-old allegedly said that “she [Rodgers] shouldn’t have hit my momma,” according to a police document, NBC News reported.

A social media dispute between Isaac and Rodgers is what prompted the fatal shooting, though specific details regarding the dispute were not provided, WFTV 9 reported.

Rodgers’ boyfriend also claimed that Isaac allegedly grabbed the gun from her child and pointed it at him following the shooting and that she left the scene of the incident, the outlet reported.

In addition to the potential charge the 10-year-old faces, Isaac was arrested on charges of manslaughter by culpable negligence, child neglect, negligent storage of a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm, according to The AP.