Canadian K-12 School Hosts ‘Youth Pride Dance’ That Parents Aren’t Permitted To See

A Canadian school district is partnering to host a “youth pride dance” that plans to deny parents access, according to a flier marketing the dance.

The City of Surrey posted a flier on its website promoting the “Youth Pride Dance” specifically stating that parents are not permitted to enter the dance for the “privacy and safety” of LGBT students.

“For participant privacy and safety, parents or guardians are not permitted in the event,” the flier reads.

Students will “explore” the history of being lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, two-spirit, and more, according to the flier. Snacks and prizes “for creative outfits” will also be available.

.@CityofSurrey is having a “youth pride dance” where kids will “explore LGBTQ2S+” hosted with @Surrey_Schools which services K-12. They advertise that parents & guardians are not permitted in the event. What would a school hide with teens that they don’t want parents to see? pic.twitter.com/q9OCtsDGDY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 8, 2022

A separate version of the flier claims that “LGBTQ2S+ and allies” are “welcome” at the event. (RELATED: Teachers, Parents Sue School District For Allegedly Concealing Children’s Preferred Gender Identity)

The dance is hosted by the City of Surrey, near Vancouver, in coordination with the Surrey School District and an LGBTQ organization called “Youth For A Change.” Surrey Schools is a public district that educates 74,000 K-12 and adult students, according to its website.

Surrey Schools and the City of Surrey did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

The pride dance comes as parents in the U.S. are increasingly wary of public schools teaching kids about gender ideology without permission. Several lawmakers across the country introduced legislation banning instruction on gender ideology before the fourth grade.