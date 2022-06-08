F1 World Champion James Hunt Allegedly Had Sex With Over 5,000 Women

Formula 1 star James Hunt lived life in the fast lane, both on and off the track, and his son remembers him as being a charming playboy who allegedly had sex with over 5,000 women.

Hunt passed away in 1993 from a heart attack at the age of 45. He is rumored to have had sex with 5,000 women, including 35 British Airways hostesses before taking the 1976 F1 World Champion title, the New York Post reported.

“There were witnesses. There was a fresh supply of hostesses. They would come to the hotel, stop over, then get on the plane the next day. There was a different one every night,” Freddie said, according to The Mirror.

Freddie is proud of his father’s reputation as a playboy, although he admits he can’t vouch for the number of women his dad slept with. “He did some things he wasn’t proud but don’t we all? So what? I’m not embarrassed by his behavior at all, in fact I’m really proud of my dad. So long as people tell the truth about him,” Freddie said, according to the Mirror.

As for the family dynamics, Freddie’s upbringing was far from being mundane, and he admits to being much like his father. “We do behave quite similarly. Then again, my mum was pretty naughty too,” Freddie told The Times. (RELATED: Cardi B ‘Looks Like Sex’ In Wild Twitter Post)

Hunt achieved legendary playboy status by sleeping with 35 airline hostesses at his hotel, just before the 1976 Japanese Grand Prix, and his story was brought to life in the 2013 film “Rush.” Chris Hemsworth played Hunt’s character in the movie, according to the New York Post.

In spite of his wild, party-lifestyle and womanizing ways, Hunt was able to maintain close bonds with some very special ladies. He was married to a model named Suzy Miller, who left him for Richard Burton. He then married a woman named Sarah Lomax, with whom he fathered two children, Tom and Freddie. Hunt proposed to a woman named Helen Dyson in 1993 – a woman 18 years his junior. Sadly, Hunt passed away the very next day.