REPORT: Harvey Weinstein Will Be Charged Again In New Assault Case

Notorious former Hollywood overlord and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein will reportedly be charged Wednesday in a new assault case in the U.K.

Weinstein, who was allegedly the inspiration behind the Orcs in the “Lord of the Rings” movies, will be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London, according to the BBC. The assaults allegedly took place in the U.K.’s capital in 1996, but no further details have been released on the identity of the woman or the scope of the investigation, the BBC noted.

The head of Crown Prosecution Service’s special crime division, Rosemary Ainslie, said that the charges were authorized after a thorough investigation by London’s metropolitan police, the BBC continued. (RELATED: Kevin Spacey Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual Assault)

The disgraced former producer recently tried and failed to have his 2020 rape conviction overturned in New York. A five-judge panel unanimously decided to dismiss his appeal, ensuring that Weinstein continues serving his 23-year prison sentence.

In July 2021, Weinstein pleaded not guilty to sex crimes charges in Los Angeles, California. Should he be convicted on these charges, he faces up to 140 years in prison in the U.S.

Accusations against Weinstein started in October 2017 after a detailed expose by The New York Times was released. To date, at least 87 accusers have come forward against Weinstein and he has denied every allegation of non-consensual sex, according to USA Today.