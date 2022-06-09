Gas Prices Surge To $5 National Average

The national average price of gas is officially more than $5 per gallon, a company that tracks real-time fuel prices announced Thursday.

“This long-anticipated milestone comes behind months of gas price increases across the country, accelerated by the rise in seasonal demand amidst supply constraints borne out of the pandemic,” Gas Buddy said in a statement.

BREAKING: According to GasBuddy, the national average has reached $5 per gallon. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) June 9, 2022

New records have been set for gas prices throughout 2022. The national average price of gas broke $4 per gallon March 5 for the first time since 2008, according to Gas Buddy. Average diesel prices reached an all-time high of $5.16 per gallon April 29. On Memorial Day, gas prices hit a record high of $4.62 per gallon. (RELATED: Democrat Senator Couldn’t Care Less About Gas Prices Because She Drives Electric)

NEWS: The national average price of #gas in the U.S. has officially surpassed $5 per gallon this morning – the highest ever recorded. More here: https://t.co/tevA7BlcBU — GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) June 9, 2022

Americans are struggling in an economy wracked with rampant inflation and rising prices for gas and food. A Wall Street Journal-NORC Poll released Monday found that 83% of respondents have a negative outlook on the economy. Inflation has surged 8.3% over the past year, the Department of Labor said in May. Even landscaping companies have had to raise their prices due to the increased cost of fuel and equipment. Lawn mowing prices have risen 22.4% over the past 12 months from May.

In a statement provided to the Daily Caller, the Republican National Committee’s chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, “Biden promised to eliminate oil and natural gas, now families are paying the price for his anti-American energy agenda. Biden’s solution? Force Americans to drive less or buy an expensive electric vehicle.

“Biden is out of touch and has no real solutions, no plan, and no sympathy for struggling families,” McDaniel added.