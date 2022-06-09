Jennifer Lopez Shines In A Sultry Sheer Gown

Superstar Jennifer Lopez lit up the red carpet in a sultry sheer gown Wednesday for premiere of her documentary “Halftime” at the at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The 52-year-old entertainer dazzled fans in her very own take of this year’s top fashion trend — the naked dress. Lopez gave off naked dress vibes but elevated her fashion statement to reveal a more classy, sophisticated version of the trend that’s taking the fashion industry by storm. Her stunning gown was a black velvet, curve-hugging masterpiece that showcased sheer peekaboo panels that put her toned physique on full display for fans, according to her Instagram post.

Lopez flaunted her figure for the cameras, giving the press an opportunity to capture every elegant angle of the Tom Ford gown. The perfectly positioned sheer panels gave an air of sophistication and elegance. The strategic placement of the fabric allowed for a taste of flirty fun, while also ensuring the gown maintained a conservative look, covering up all the essentials and only giving a peekaboo glance at the skin beneath the gown.

Her hips and upper thigh area was treated to a mesh accent, as was the frontal portion of her dress, which revealed a glimpse of her cleavage. For the most part, the rest of the gown was covered up in a form-fitting fabric.(RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Heats Things Up In A String Bikini)

Lopez accessorized her floor-length gown with a matching black velvet clutch and gorgeous, sparkling drop earrings. Her hair was pulled back in a slick ponytail and, of course, her massive engagement ring from actor Ben Affleck was the featured jewelry item.

“Halftime” takes a deep dive into Lopez’s life and career, looking at her struggle to rise to fame and challenges she has endured since making it to the top, according to People magazine.