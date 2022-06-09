‘The Justices Are Protected’: Pelosi Snaps At Reporter Pressing Her On SCOTUS Justices’ Safety

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi snapped Thursday at a reporter pressing her on the safety of the Supreme Court justices after the assassination attempt on Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

A reporter pressed her on the protection of the justices after 26-year-old Nicholas Roske was arrested and charged with attempted murder Wednesday after he allegedly carried at least one firearm and burglary tools on the street of Kavanaugh’s home in Montgomery County, Maryland, at 1:50 a.m. He reportedly admitted to authorities that he wanted to kill the justice.

“How can you say the justices are protected when there was an attempt on Justice Kavanaugh’s life?” the reporter asked. “You said the justices are protected but there was an attempt on Justice Kavanaugh’s life.”

“And he’s protected,” Pelosi said. “He’s protected. This issue is not about the justices, it’s about staff and the rest. The justices are protected, you saw the attorney general even double down on that.”

“But this is about security for the justices and an armed man showed up near Justice Kavanaugh’s house to try to kill him,” the reporter pressed. (RELATED: Liberals Melt Down Over Bipartisan Security Protection Bill)

“We’re working together on the bill that the Senate will be able to approve of,” Pelosi responded. “We can pass whatever we want here, we want it to be able to pass the Senate. So, I don’t know what you’re talking about because evidently you haven’t seen what the debate [and] language is. There will be a bill but nobody is in danger over the weekend because of our not having a bill.”

The Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan bill that intends to extend around-the-clock security protection to the justices’ families in early May, as pro-abortion activists organized protests outside the justices’ homes over the leaked draft majority opinion poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. House Democrats have stalled the legislation, claiming security protection should be extended to judicial clerks and staff.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Democrats to pass the bill in a Wednesday floor address responding to the assassination attempt.

“House Democrats must pass this bill and they need to do it today,” McConnell said. “No more fiddling around with this, they need to pass it today. They need to stop their multi-week blockade against the Supreme Court security bill and pass it before the sun sets today.”