POLL: Majority Of Americans Are Cutting Back On Eating Out And Going To Grocery Store

Data released Thursday from a Washington Post-Schar School poll found that a majority of Americans are cutting back on three different categories of goods and services.

Respondents to the poll claimed that they had cut back on spending on entertainment and eating out as a result of increases in national prices (77%), as well as putting off purchases they had already planned on (74%). Respondents also stated they are making more of an effort to find the cheapest options for products (87%), according to the polling data.

Americans are also reportedly taking fewer trips to the grocery store (64%) as a result of the rising prices experienced nationally, the pollsters discovered. (RELATED: POLL: Majority Of Americans Want Corporations To Stop Meddling In Politics)

The Washington Post-Schar School poll was conducted between April 21 – May 12, 2022 with a random national sample of 1,055 adults with an error margin of +/- 4.

The polling data suggested that Americans believe that the situation with rising prices is going to get “much” or “somewhat” worse over the coming year, and 72% blame corporate greed for the price hikes. President Joe Biden was only blamed by 58% of respondents for the economic upheaval hitting American families.

Biden has previously stated that he can “taste” America’s frustration with the economy, and then argued that inflation is a strength and a threat. Other polls have found that the Democrats have the lowest net favorability rating thanks to their inaction on the economy.