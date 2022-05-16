POLL: Majority Of Americans Want Corporations To Stop Meddling In Politics

Almost 90% of Americans have said they are likely to stop using a company’s product or service if it openly advocates for a political agenda they disagree with, according to a poll conducted by The Trafalgar Group and Convention of States Action.

The findings were not unique to any individual political group, as independents (82.6%), Democrats (84.5%) and Republicans (93.4%) all stated they were likely to stop using a product or service of any company that openly advocates for political agendas they disagree with, according to The Trafalgar Group and Convention of States Action. The respondents of the poll were also fairly split, with 39.3% claiming to be Democratic, 35.6% being Republican, and the remainder having non-partisan or other political affiliations.

The poll was conducted April 24-27, 2022 with 1,080 respondents who said they were likely general election voters, according to the Trafalgar Group. The margin of error was 2.99%. (RELATED: Who Is The Wokest Soyboy Of Them All?)

Sen. Rubio Goes After ‘Woke Corporations’ Paying For Employee Abortion Expenses https://t.co/MeGlkWbHvo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 5, 2022

A number of American companies recently announced they would be paying for their employees abortion travel costs, meeting with significant backlash from Republicans. Streaming platform Netflix recently released an update to an employee memo where they explicitly told employees that “If you find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you.”

“The progressive left’s insistence that everybody and everything adhere to their agenda and politics is now coming home to roost,” said Mark Meckler, President of Convention of States Action, in an email received by The Daily Caller.

“When an overwhelming majority of Americans, from all political backgrounds say they are now likely to boycott companies they disagree with, it’s an indicator that regardless of what side they choose to take, this is a losing battle for the companies. Unless they want to be continuously in the middle of a culture war, it’s time for companies to leave politics and activism behind, and return to simply providing products and services to their customers.”