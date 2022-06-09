Protesters Return To Kavanaugh’s Home Night After Murder Attempt

Pro-abortion protesters demonstrated outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home Wednesday evening after a man was charged with attempted murder of the justice early that morning, according to multiple reports.

Nicholas John Roske was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday morning near Kavanaugh’s house with a gun and tactical knife on his person after telling police he planned to kill Kavanaugh, according to The Washington Post. Hours later, about a dozen protesters gathered in front of Kavanaugh’s home with signs and megaphones protesting his preliminary vote in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade. (RELATED: Biden White House Refuses To Condemn ‘Disgusting’ Efforts To Intimidate SCOTUS Justices)

The pro-abortion group Ruth Sent Us announced the protest shortly after news broke of the attempted assassination.

A small group of pro-abortion protesters are outside Justice Kavanaugh’s home to demonstrate about the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade. Police formed a line in front of the home. pic.twitter.com/SdV4Rbrg44 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 8, 2022

The protesters walked on the sidewalk directly in front of the home, and security officers lined the front yard, in some cases standing only about two feet from the protesters, according to footage shared by Townhall. The demonstrators beat drums and chanted into megaphones, and some carried signs with slogans including “Mind your own uterus” and “Reproductive justice.”

Conservative commentators pointed to the danger of the protests given that a justice’s life had already been threatened.

Are. You. Kidding. Me.​ Ruth Sent Us is planning to protest at Justice Kavanaugh’s home tonight, a day after his attempted murder. How long will Merrick Garland let this go on? https://t.co/HknO8jOjhZ — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) June 8, 2022

“Are. You. Kidding. Me.​ Ruth Sent Us is planning to protest at Justice Kavanaugh’s home tonight, a day after his attempted murder,” Judicial Crisis Network president Carrie Severino wrote. “How long will Merrick Garland let this go on?”

Ruth Sent Us, a group behind many of the protests, did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.