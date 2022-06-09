After Sending $40 Billion To Ukraine, US Officials Are Only Now Raising Red Flags

U.S. officials say Ukraine has concealed key elements of their war strategy against Russia as the US continues to send billions in support of the Ukrainian war effort, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

U.S. intelligence agencies generally directed intelligence gathering efforts toward Russia over Ukraine, giving them better insight into Russia’s military capabilities and strategy than Ukraine’s, according to the NYT, citing unnamed official sources. The sources also told the NYT that Ukraine has hesitated to share details about certain military operations.

However, uncertainty about Ukraine’s war strategy has not prevented Congress and the Biden administration from authorizing massive amounts of military equipment and humanitarian supplies sent to Ukraine. President Joe Biden signed a $40 billion aid package for the Ukraine into law provisioning weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian military and support for US troops in NATO bases on May 21.

The omnibus spending package Congress passed in March also included $14 billion in humanitarian and military assistance for Ukraine.

Just How Much Money Is The Russia-Ukraine War Costing Americans?https://t.co/0Q4duHZeKq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 21, 2022

Ukraine has minimized the number of classified briefings given to the U.S. government, the NYT reported. Ukrainian officials admitted concealing information from the U.S., leaving the U.S. government in the dark regarding how Ukraine plans to continue combating Russia.

The U.S. will not attempt to sway Ukraine regarding decisions it makes about its security or to define success for it, a State Department spokesperson told The Daily Caller News Foundation when reached for comment.

“How much do we really know about how Ukraine is doing?” Beth Sanner, a former senior member of the US intelligence community, told The New York Times. “Can you find a person who will tell you with confidence how many troops has Ukraine lost, how many pieces of equipment has Ukraine lost?”

Americans continue to deal with high energy prices, which the Biden administration has blamed in part on Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine in February. (RELATED: ‘Recession Will Be Hard To Avoid’: World Bank Issues Dire Economic Warning Hints At 1970’s-Era Stagflation)

Beth Sanner, the Director of National Intelligence and the Ukrainian embassy did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.