Britney Spears’ Wedding Featured Several Big-Name Celebrities, But Who Wasn’t There Might Be More Glaring

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot on the grounds of her sprawling California mansion in front of a star-studded guest list Thursday, but there were some big names that were notably absent from the lavish affair.

Spears stunned in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder Versace gown and stood in front of a lush, oversized flower wall as she said “I Do,” according to the New York Post. She did so without the traditional walk down the aisle with her father, Jamie, because he wasn’t there. Her intimate roughly 50-person guest list reportedly did not include her mother, Lynne, or her sister, Jamie Lynn. Spears’ children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, were also not present at the wedding, according to the outlet.

Spears was still surrounded by plenty of love from close friends and big industry names. Madonna, Ansel Elgort and Will.i.am were among the celebrities that made it on the VIP invite list, NY Post reported.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are offering a first glimpse into their wedding day. ❤️ All the details: https://t.co/djm3yl1h1q | 📷: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock pic.twitter.com/y8jSxuca5J — People (@people) June 10, 2022

Spears’ emancipation from her conservatorship has left her estranged from the majority of her family members, but her older brother, Bryan, did manage to snag an invitation to her special day, according to TMZ. He was seen running errands in advance of the nuptials, according to Daily Mail.

The absence of her other relatives didn’t seem to affect the event, as Spears more than made up for it by inviting a whole lot of celebrity pals. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Taken Down By Police After Trying To Crash Her Wedding)

See who was on the ✨ star-studded✨ guest list for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding here ➡️: https://t.co/HK43x8q1br pic.twitter.com/RXryjgnmCN — E! News (@enews) June 10, 2022

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum graced the event, as did matriarch of the Hilton legacy, Kathy Hilton, according to the NY Post.

The one and only Donatella Versace was also there to show her support on Spears’ big day, and Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore were spotted posing for photos with Spears at the party, according to the NY Post.

One of the many highlights of the night included a smooch between Spears and Madonna as they recreated their iconic 2003 MTV Video Music Awards moment, according to Page Six.