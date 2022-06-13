REPORT: 55 People Killed In Burkina Faso, Islamic Extremists Suspected

Authorities say 55 civilians were killed over the weekend in northern Burkina Faso, and Islamic extremists are suspected.

The attack is the latest of several violent incidents carried out by Islamic extremists in the African country. Islamic jihadists killed 160 people in the town of Solohan in July of 2021.

The Associated Press reports that almost 5,000 people have been killed due to Islamic extremist violence. The violence has displaced an additional 2 million Burkina Faso citizens. (RELATED: Taliban Celebrates ‘Jihadist’ Victory As US Reportedly Plans To Hand Over Largest Base In Afghanistan To Afghan Forces)

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) – Authorities say 55 people have been killed in northern #BurkinaFaso in a suspected Islamic extremist attack — Matt Lee (@APDiploWriter) June 13, 2022

Burkina Faso’s president was ousted by mutinous soldiers in January, who promised an end to the jihadi violence suffered by the country. But the country’s new leaders have failed to curb the violence so far. Violent attacks by Islamic extremists have increased by almost 7% in the first three months of their rule, according to data from Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project reported by The Associated Press.

“Beyond the immeasurable suffering, the effects of the violence and conflict — which show no signs of abating — are likely to lead to renewed popular discontent,” a researcher at ACLED said.

Dozens of women in northern Burkina Faso told Human Rights Watch they had been raped by Islamic extremists while going to the market or collecting firewood, according to The Associated Press.