Sex Can Help Reduce Allergies, Scientists Say

Scientists have reportedly discovered a correlation between having sex regularly and reducing allergy symptoms.

Iranian experts discovered a correlation between the reproductive system and naval passages three years ago, indicating that sex may be an effective remedy for allergies, according to the Daily Star.

“The relationship between sexual arousal, genitalia, and the nose are intimately linked,” Michael Benninger, a an ear, nose, and throat otolaryngologist at Cleveland Clinic, said, according to Refinery29. “Since your nose is getting less blood flow, there’s less inflammation. That means your nose can open up and it’s easier to breathe.”

During sex, the body produces more adrenaline which leads blood vessels to reduce the blood flow and nasal passages called turbinates to shrink, Refinery reported. The less blood flow causes less inflammation in the nose, Benninger said. The blood vessels in the nose and eyes tighten, causing the nose to decongest.

The effects can last up to two hours, Benninger said, according to Refinery29.

This in large part helps men due to ejaculation believed to being helpful toward reducing allergy symptoms, the Daily Star reported.

A scientist from Tabriz Medical University warned there are limitations to using sex as a cure for allergies since many do not have a sexual partner or may not want to participate when they feel congested, the Daily Star reported. (RELATED: Poll: 26 Percent Of Americans Haven’t Had Sex In A Year)

Benninger said there are more efficient ways, typically medications and steroids, to relieve symptoms, according to the Star.

“I usually recommend beginning allergy treatment with non-sedating antihistamines or an intranasal steroid two to three weeks before their prime allergy season,” he said. “The earlier that allergies are treated, the less difficulty people will have during the allergy season.”

Dr. Marc Goldstein, allergy chief at the Pennsylvania Hospital, said allergies can lead to less of a sex drive, the Star reported.

“People with allergies often don’t sleep as well and experience fatigue, which lessens sex drive,” he said.