Rep. Sean Casten Announces Teen Daughter Has Died

Democratic Illinois Rep. Sean Casten announced Monday that his 17-year-old daughter died.

Gwen Casten died Monday morning, according to Casten’s office. Her cause of death was not disclosed.

“This morning, Congressman Casten’s beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away,” his office said in a statement on Twitter. “The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time.”

Downers Grove, Illinois, authorities were called to the family home at roughly 6:48 a.m. for a female who was unresponsive, Fox News reported. She was pronounced deceased, though no other detail was provided. (RELATED: Father Of Illinois Democrat Illegally Coordinated With Son’s Super PAC, FEC Complaint Reportedly Alleges)

The DuPage County Coroner responded as well and is investigating the cause of death, according to Fox News.

Casten is running for his third term in the newly-drawn 6th congressional district. His opponent, Democratic Illinois Rep. Marie Newman, issued a statement expressing condolences.

“My heart breaks for the Casten family for the devastating loss of their daughter,” she said. “My prayers are with Sean, Kara, and the entire Casten family.”

Both Casten and Newman have suspended their campaign ads in the wake of Gwen’s death, according to CBS News.

Casten had recently gushed about how proud he was of Gwen, who he said “organized a ‘Stop The Bleed’ training to learn how to pack a gunshot wound” in light of the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.