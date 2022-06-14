Female Singing Sensation Rocks A Metal Bodysuit — With A Penis

Swedish pop sensation Tove Lo posted a dramatic video to Instagram on Tuesday, giving fans more than they bargained for while dressed in a metal body suit that came equipped with its very own penis.

The star was seen surrounded by oversized rocks and boulders with her hair in a ponytail and aqua blue eyeshadow caressing the tops of her eyes. She struck a series of poses in her metal, sharp-looking bodysuit, and it quickly became apparent that it was accessorized with an equally metal-looking penis. In fact, she kept a good grasp on the penis for the entire duration of the video, and drew attention to the fact that the additional “equipment” was part of her attire.

Tove Lo didn’t give a trigger warning or any sort of lead-up to the bizarre video, nor did she give an explanation to the meaning of the unique element of her outfit, leading fans to believe it was all just part of her dress-up fun.

Tove Lo identifies as bisexual, and has previously revealed her fresh perspective of sexuality and gender identification. “For me, sexuality is a fluid thing and it’s hard to be just the one way,” the artist said to NME during an October 2019 interview. (RELATED: Finnish Skier Remi Lindholm Suffers A Frozen Penis During The Olympics)

When asked about her freedom of expression and personal sense of style, Tove Lo was candid about her views. “You can’t do propaganda for being gay or wear rainbow flags,” she told NME.

As for whether not this particular enis-inspired outfit has anything to do with Pride month, that is yet to be revealed. For the moment, fans can stick to the facts she chooses to reveal, and according to the caption of this particular post, Tove Lo “Would Smash.”