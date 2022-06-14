Man Gets Knocked Out In Brutal Fashion In Viral Video

A man got lit up in a video making the rounds online.

In a viral video tweeted by @gloryglorytott, which has been viewed north of 10 million times, a group of guys were exchanging words when the situation started to escalate. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One of the small guys started getting physical and got lit up with a punch so brutal that it’s almost hard to believe it’s real. Give the insane video a watch below.

That dude damn near got sent to the promised land from that punch. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a fight video like this one. He got lit up before he even realized what happened.

As soon as that dude squared up on the big guy, it was lights out. It wasn’t just that he got punched.

It was the fact that he dropped like a sack of bricks as soon as contact was made. That’s how you know a dude messed with the wrong person.

I often say that fighting is stupid, and it’s even stupider when you do it with strangers. You never know what a person might be capable of.

In this situation, the small dude messed around and found out really fast that was a bad idea!

Make smarter decisions, folks. Make much smarter decisions.