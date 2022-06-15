Christie Brinkley’s Latest Bikini Photos Prove Age Is Just A Number

Christie Brinkley shared stunning bikini photos on her Instagram page Tuesday, and made fans do a double take after realizing the former model is 68 years old.

Proving that age is nothing more than a number, the former model put her whole body on display in a simple bikini, and left her 788,000 fans absolutely breathless. It’s not often that a 68-year-old woman is seen flaunting her body in two-piece swimwear, but Brinkley most certainly pulled it off with huge success. The bright blue bikini bottoms tied at the side and gave a flirty feel, while the top portion of the bikini tied around Brinkley’s neck in a simple, carefree display of effortless fashion.

The gorgeous photos brought new meaning to “natural beauty,” and reminded women across the globe that there really are no rules in the world of fashion. Now considered a senior-citizen, Brinkley’s photos were a crisp reminder that aging doesn’t have to carry any negative connotations. In fact, Brinkley has unknowingly set the bar for fans to follow in her footsteps.

The two featured photographs show Brinkley lying in her bikini, under what appears to be a perfectly crafted, open-concept pergola that was accented with perfectly placed oversized branches. (RELATED: Bella Hadid Stuns In Corset-Style Dress)

Her hair casually fell to the side, and in one of the photographs, she had an arm in the air, in celebration. Of course, most fans were fixated on the incredible bikini photos that captured Brinkley’s natural beauty, but the Instagram post was intended to be a plug for her Bellisima Prosecco.