Emily Ratajkowski Brings The Heat With Her Bikini Birthday

Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her birthday Tuesday while vacationing in Mexico, and she brought more heat than the tropical paradise she was in.

Ratajkowski, who turned 31, shared sizzling bikini photos with her 29 million Instagram followers, alongside the caption “Burnt n happy birthday girl.” She proudly modeled a giraffe-print bikini that tied around her torso in a cross-tied pattern, and accessorized her summertime beach fashion with a knitted floral bucket hat. Other bikini shots soon followed, including a cheeky number that gave fans a full view of her posterior.

The playful giraffe-print bikini photos were soon followed by a photo dump of additional bikini shots, proving that Ratajkowski’s idea of birthday fun in the sun was sporting skimpy bikinis created by her very own swimwear brand. The shameless plug gave a nod to Inamorata, which boasts a satin bikini line featuring tropical summer prints as well as neutral-toned styles to compliment any mood.

The luxurious Hotel Esencia located just outside of Tulum was the perfect backdrop for Ratajkowski’s flirty photos. Ratajkowski showcased a turquoise blue bikini with feminine ruche accents alongside the caption, “swipe for surprises.” (RELATED: Dua Lipa Sets Instagram On Fire With Tiny Floral Bikini Video)

Fans will be thrilled to discover that she did not disappoint. The next images in the gallery included flirty pictures that showcased her backside and revealed an oversized tied back element to the bikini top which flowed freely down her back. The criss-cross of her bikini halter top may not be ideal for tan lines, but it added a fashion twist to the back of the bikini.

Fun in the sun continued with a video of Ratajkowski’s friends as they frolicked with drinks in hand, poolside, highlighting the perfect bikini birthday celebration.