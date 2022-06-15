Dr. Anthony Fauci Has COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser, has COVID-19, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said Wednesday.

Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and been boosted two times, is experiencing mild symptoms, NIAID said in a statement. He will isolate and work from home for the time being, and has not been in close contact with President Joe Biden or any other senior administration officials, according to the agency.

The statement added that Fauci tested positive on a rapid antigen test and will return to the office once he tests negative, and that he will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the meantime.

Fauci is just the latest high-ranking government official to test positive for the virus. At the end of April, the doctor declined to attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner, saying that he felt because of his risk level it would be better to stay home. Several attendees ended up catching the virus.

Fauci did previously attend the highly prestigious Gridiron Dinner in Washington, D.C., alongside CDC director Rochelle Walensky, at which several high-profile political figures came down with COVID-19. This is the first time during the pandemic Fauci has publicly disclosed having himself caught COVID-19.