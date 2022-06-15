George Washington University Retires Colonials Moniker To Be More ‘Inclusive’

George Washington University’s Board of Trustees voted to rename the “Colonials” moniker for the school in the name of inclusivity, according to a statement from the university.

The board voted to change the name in hopes of finding a name that “unifies the community,” according to a university press release. The board is expected to select a new moniker for the 2023-2024 school year based on recommendations from the “Special Committee on the Colonials Monikers.”

“The committee said that changing names should be rare but also recognized that the GW community was divided on whether to change the Colonials moniker,” the statement reads. “In this case, the special committee found that the Colonials moniker does not adequately match the values of GW and can no longer serve its purpose as a name that unifies the community.”

BREAKING: The George Washington University has voted to get rid of the colonial mascot, after years of concerns from leftists about the “inclusivity” of the mascot. https://t.co/4QeF6K3cup pic.twitter.com/Cg271N6nlJ — YAF (@yaf) June 15, 2022

Nearly 550 students signed a petition demanding that the university change the “Colonial” nickname, alleging that the name was racist, according to a student-run news outlet at George Washington University. (RELATED: College Prof Who Called Conservatives ‘The Enemy’ Alleges Termination Over Viral Video)

After the select committee to debate the moniker’s use was convened, the school slowly phased out the word “Colonial.” In 2019, student leaders changed the school’s fan section from “Colonial Army” to “George’s Army. The “Colonial Central” was renamed the Student Services Hub as well.

George Washington University did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.